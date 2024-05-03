Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 246.80%. On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
