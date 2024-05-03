LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 40,000 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 641,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

