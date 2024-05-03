Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

