StockNews.com Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

