Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,781,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,977,000 after buying an additional 495,303 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 12,925,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,257,676. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

