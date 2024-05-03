LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

