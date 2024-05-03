MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.