TD Cowen Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $4.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $4.91.

SAVE opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

