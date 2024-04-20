Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

HII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $271.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

