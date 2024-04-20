Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.85.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

