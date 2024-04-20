First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

