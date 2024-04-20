Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of FUSN opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.72.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Further Reading
