Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.