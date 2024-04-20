Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of ARTW opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
