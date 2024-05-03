Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price at $13.50

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 93,496 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 295,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 609,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 48,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $836.93 million, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.66. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.