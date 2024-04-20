StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

