Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Paul Christopher Swinney Sells 50,000 Shares

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.75), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($287,563.80).

Tristel Trading Down 4.3 %

TSTL opened at GBX 445 ($5.54) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 460.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 440.59. Tristel plc has a 1-year low of GBX 315 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 503.50 ($6.27). The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market cap of £211.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3,427.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 5.24 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tristel’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

