discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday.

DSCV opened at GBX 687 ($8.55) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 958 ($11.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 713.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 702.56. The company has a market capitalization of £658.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,986.96 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 3,693 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($30,801.82). In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 3,693 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($30,801.82). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($33,461.97). 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

