SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIF stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
