L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.33.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

