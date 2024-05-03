Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 9.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

