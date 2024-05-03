First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Merchants by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 37.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 146,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

