Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $50.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

