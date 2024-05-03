Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.