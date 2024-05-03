AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $187.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $195.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.