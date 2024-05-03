AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $187.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $195.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.31.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
