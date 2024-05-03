Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $514,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

