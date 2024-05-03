Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.72.

CHGG opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $98,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

