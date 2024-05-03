Susquehanna Cuts Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $4.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Oil States International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $275.48 million, a P/E ratio of -107.25 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.02.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Oil States International
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oil States International
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.