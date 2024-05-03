Susquehanna Cuts Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $4.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $275.48 million, a P/E ratio of -107.25 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Oil States International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Oil States International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

