Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.91.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.