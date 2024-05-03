Argus Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Western Digital by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

