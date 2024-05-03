Piper Sandler Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PCB stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.03.
PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
About PCB Bancorp
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
