Piper Sandler Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,215 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $114,790.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,465,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,311,316.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

