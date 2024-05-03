Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $66.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 216.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after purchasing an additional 942,097 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 915,046 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

