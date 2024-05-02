Summit Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $73.70. 5,285,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,967. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

