Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

