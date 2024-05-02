First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 5,039 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.