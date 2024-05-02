Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,348,000 after buying an additional 739,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 715,069 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 273.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 766,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,635,000 after buying an additional 561,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

