Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $502.86 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $433.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

