Savant Capital LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $469.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

