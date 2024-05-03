Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $53.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE BAM opened at $38.58 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

