Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $113.33

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

