Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

AR opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 166.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after buying an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.