Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

