Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $957.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.44. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

