Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $195.08

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.25.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.