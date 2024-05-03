Robert W. Baird Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $70.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $67.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.