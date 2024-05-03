Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $3.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRPL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Innovation Stock Up 2.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $568,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.