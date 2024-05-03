Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $3.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
