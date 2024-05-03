Head-To-Head Survey: CaliberCos (CWD) versus The Competition

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CaliberCos to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.35 CaliberCos Competitors $1.45 billion $3.70 million 54.56

CaliberCos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 255 1222 1175 34 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 16.10%. Given CaliberCos’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -13.97% -17.17% -3.96% CaliberCos Competitors -140.70% 0.44% 0.90%

Summary

CaliberCos rivals beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

