Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.75 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Snap One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Snap One Price Performance

Shares of SNPO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. Snap One has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

