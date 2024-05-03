Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $197.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $111.72 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

