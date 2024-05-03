Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

