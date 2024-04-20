DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Shares of DASH opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock worth $64,885,042 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

